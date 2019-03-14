SSC GD Constable Result 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative date of SSC GD Constable Results 2018-19 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared in the GD CXonstable exam and are expecting for the results to be declared must check the details given here.

SSC GD Constable Result 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result dates of examinations conducted by the Board on its official website – ssc.nic.in. According to the official notification, the SSC GD Constable Exam 2018-19 results will be declared through the SSC official website tentatively on May 31. SSC had successfully conducted the Constable General Duty (GD) recruitment exam 2018 for departments such as CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Assam Rifles (AR) from February 11 to March 11, 2019.

Moreover, reports in a leading website say there are 58,373 vacancies in various departments under the SSC for which this recruitment drive has been conducted and more than 30 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination conducted at 297 venues in 125 different cities across the country. SSC GD Constable 2018 Result date has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) through its official website along with the other examination result dates.

Candidates who qualify the Computer Based Test (CBE) will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination to be conducted by the Commission zone-wise. Candidates will be able to download the SSC Constable GD result from regional websites of the Commission.

How to check the SSC GD Constable Result 2018-19?

1. Go to the official website of SSC -ssc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC GD Constable Results 2018-19 download”

3. On clicking, the result will be displayed on the computer screen

4. Download the same and take a print out for reference

Candidates can check out the details to the PET examination from the regional websites or SSC official website which will be updated soon.

