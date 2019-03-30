SSC GD Constable Result 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the results of SSC GD Constable Exam 2018-19 through its official website soon. Candidates need to check details the details regarding the Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification for the next round of the recruitment process, which have been given here.

SSC GD Constable Result 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to declare the results of SSC GD Constable Exam 2018-19 soon through its official website – ssc.nic.in for those who have appeared in the recruitment examination. All the candidates can check the results of the same by following the steps to download the SSC GD Result 2018-19 whenever the Commission releases it on the official website mentioned above.

Moreover, candidates must note that only those candidates who qualify the SSC GD Constable CBT 2018-19 will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and later for Document Verification. Candidates can check the details regarding the SSC GD Constable PET 2019 which will be the next round of the recruitment process for preparing themselves.

Candidates must note that the results will be uploaded on the official website of SSC and candidates can download the same with the help of the process explained below.

At first, candidates need to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. On the homepage of the SSC official website, candidates need to click on the relevant link to view the result online. On clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to a new window, where they will have to enter their roll number printed in the GD Constable Admit Card, issued by the Board for the appearing in the recruitment examination. After entering the details, submit to view the result and keep a copy of the result sheet for future reference if necessary.

Through this recruitment drive, the Staff Selection Commission is all set to fill around 54,953 vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR).

SSC GD Constable PST 2019 details:

All applicants who will be called to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test or PET at places finalised by the SSC need to check the details given below:

Eligible height for candidates (Male): 170 cms

Eligible height for candidates (Female): 157 cms

Chest measurement for male candidates:

Unexpanded: 80 cms

Expanded: 80+5= 85 cms

Weight for male and female candidates:

Proportionate to height and age as per medical examination

SSC GD Constable Physical Efficiency Test

Applicants who clear the (PST) only will have to undergo PET exam.

Here are the details regarding the SSC GD Constable PET 2019:

Male Applicants:

Long Jump: 11 feet (only 3 attempts)

High Jump: 3 ½ feet (only 3 attempts)

Apart from this, male candidates will have to cover 1 Mile distance in 6:30 minutes.

Female Applicants:

Long Jump: 9 feet (only 3 attempts)

High Jump: 3 feet (only 3 attempts)

Apart from this, female candidates will have to complete a race of 800-meter distance in 4:00 minutes to be eligible for the posts.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More