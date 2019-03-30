SSC GD Constable Result 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to release the SSC GD Constable Exam 2018-19 results soon through its official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SSC i.e. - ssc.nic.in. The steps to download the result has been given below.

SSC GD Constable Result 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC Constables (GD) 2018-19 computer-based test (CBT) during mid-weeks of April this year, according to reports in a leading website.

All the candidates who have appeared in the examination and are expecting their respective results can check the official website of SSC for updates regarding the same. Candidates need to visit the official website – ssc.nic.in for downloading the results when released by the Commission.

How to download the SSC GD Constable Result 2018-19?

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) as mentioned above

Candidates need to click on the relevant link that indicates or reads, “SSC GD Constable Result 2018-19 download”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration number and submit

The SSC GD Constable result 2018-19 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the SSC GD Result: https://ssc.nic.in/

Moreover, the SSC Constables (GD) 2018-19 CBT was conducted by the Commission from February 11 2019 to March 11, 2019. Candidates who are shortlisted will have to appear in the next round of exam in the recruitment process and clear the same to be eligible for acquiring selection to the post. Meanwhile, SSC GD 2019 Result Date will be notified by the Commission through its official website soon. Candidates are advised to visit the website on a regular basis for details regarding the results.

