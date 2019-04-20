SSC GD Constable Result 2018 CBT result date announced: The results of SSC GD Constable Result 2018 will be announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on May 31, 2019 on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the first round of computer-based-test can check their results on the official website. The first round was held from February 11, 2019, to March 11, 2019.

Here is the Exam Pattern of PET/PST

The qualifiers will have to undergo a physical endurance & measurement test. Although the test doesn’t carry any marks but it is important for the candidates to clear it. In case of failing a physical test, the candidates may also their chance to get a job of SSC GD Constable.

SSC GD Physical Standard for Male Candidates

The candidates will be tested on the following parameters: Height – 170 cm.Chest – 81 (Unexpanded), 85 (Expanded)Race – 5 km in 24 minutes.Long Jump – 14 feet (In three chances)High Jump – 3’9’’ (In three chances)

SSC GD Physical Standards for Female Candidates

Similarly, the female candidates will be tested on the basis of following conditions: Height – 157 cm. Race – 1600 meters in 8.30 minutes. Long Jump – 10 feet (In three chances)High Jump – 3’ (In three chances)

Candidates will have to carry all the necessary documents to appear for the examination. The candidates can check their first-round results after entering their login details with the help of roll numbers, name and the category. The minimum score is at least 35 per cent marks in the examination to qualify the second round of the recruitment.

SSC released force wise consolidated vacancies for the Constable (GD) in CAPFS, SSF, NIA and Rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles examination 2018. Apart from this, the commission has also published State / Category Wise Vacancies (Male) for Constable (GD) in CAPFS, SSF, NIA, & Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 (not including Naxal/ Militancy Affected and BG Districts/ Areas).

