SSC GD Constable Result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result declaration date of GD Constable Exam 2018. According to the reports, the SSC GD Constable result 2018 will be declared on May 31, 2019 through the official website of the SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in. All the candidates wh0 had appeared in the recruitment examination of GD Constable posts under the Commission are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Commission for more details regarding the same.

How to check the result of SSC GD Constable Exam Results 2018?

Visit the official website of SSC as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the relevant link that indicates the download of “SSC GD Constable Result 2018”

Now, on clicking, the candidates will be directed to a pdf

Here, the name and roll number of the candidates who qualify the examination will be displayed

Check the pdf carefully and see if your name exists on the same

Take a print out of the result sheet for reference if necessary

Physical Efficiency Test details:

SSC GD Constable PET 2019

Qualified candidates of SSC GD CBT examination will have to appear for the Physical endurance and measurement test which will be conducted by the SSC in the regional offices. Candidates must qualify PET for being eligible for selection to the SSC GD Constable vacant positions at SSC.

SSC GD Constable PET 2019 pattern:

Candidates need to have a minimum of 170 cm (minimum) height and 81 (Unexpanded) and 85 (Expanded) Chest measurements.

Candidates will require to complete a race of 5 km in 24 minutes

Candidates will have to do Long Jump and cross upto 14 feet (In three chances) and for High Jump – 3’9” (In three chances)

