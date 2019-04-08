SSC GD Constable Result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission is all to declare SSC GD Constable CBT Result on May 31, reports. The SSC GD Constable Result for the computer based test (CBT) will be available @ ssc.nic.in. The candidates who will qualify the SC GD Constable CBT exam will face the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC GD Constable Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to declare the SSC GD Constable Result 2018. According to the reports, the SSC will publish the result on May 31, 2019 on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. The result will be for Computer Based Test (CBT) which was held from February 11 to March 11, 2019. The SSC GD Constable exam was conducted the to fill 58,373 vacant post of constable. The results will be declared on SSC’s official website which will comprise all details of the CBT round qualifying candidate.

The candidates can check their results with the help of their respective roll numbers, name and the category. The minimum score is at least 35 per cent marks in the examination in order to qualify for the 2nd round of the SSC GD Constable recruitment.

The candidates who qualified the CBT will now have to face the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST). According to the SSC’s website, all the qualifying candidates need to carry all their documents to appear for the next round of examination.

The SSC will be preparing the result on the basis of candidate’s performance in the written, PET, PST and the Detailed Medical examinations. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation that serves under the Government of India and conducts examination to fill the vacant posts in various government departments, ministries and the subordinators.

The headquarters of the Staff Selection Commission is situated in New Delhi and lakhs of candidates appear for the SSC exams every year.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More