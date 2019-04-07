SSC GD Constable Result 2018: The results for the SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018 will be released on May 31, 2019. The SSC GD Constable 20189 Computer Based Test was scheduled from February 11, 2019, to March 11, 2019.

SSC GD Constable Result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to publish the SSC GD Constable Result 2018 on May 31, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result of Computer Based Test (CBT) on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in. The SSC GD Constable 20189 Computer Based Test was scheduled from February 11, 2019, to March 11, 2019. The examination was organised to fill 58,373 vacancies for the post of constable. The to be announced result will contain the details of the qualifying candidates of Computer Based Test (CBT).

The candidates can check their results using their respective roll number, name and the category of the candidates. The candidates are required to score at least 35 per cent marks in the examination in order to qualify for the second round of the recruitment.

The candidates who will qualify the first round of Computer Based Test will have to appear for the second round which will consist of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST). All the candidates are advised to carry all the required documents while appearing for the examination.

Candidates should keep the fact in mind that the results will be completely based on their performance in the written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Detailed Medical examination.

About SSC:

The Staff Selection Commission or popularly known as SSC is an organisation serving under the Government of India. SSC works in order to recruit staff for different posts in the departments and ministries under the Government of India. The headquarters of the SSC is situated in New Delhi.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More