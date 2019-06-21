SSC GD Constable Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the GD Constable results today on Friday 21, 2019 on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in. The SSC exam was conducted to fill constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles.
The exam took place in a computer-based mode in February-March. With a total of 50,066 vacancies have been announced for the male candidates whereas 58,373 vacancies have been declared for the female candidates.
There are a total 5, 34,052 candidates who were declared as qualified. According to the official data source, a total of 4, 65,632 male candidates were shortlisted for PET/PST round. While a total of 68,420 females were selected in various categories.
SSC GD Constable Result 2019: Steps to check scores on ssc.nic.in
- Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link saying ‘SSC GD Constable Result 2019’
- Step 3: Enter all the registration number and date of birth
- Step 4: Click on submit
- Step 5: SSC GD Constable Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Download it and take print out of the same
- Step 6: Here is the Direct link: https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/Results
Other links:
SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only)
SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area
SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area
SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area
SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for NIA and SSF)
SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area
SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area
SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area
SSC GD Constable Result 2019: Selection process
On the basis of Computer Based Test (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) followed by medical examination, the candidates have been selected.
SSC GD Constable Result 2019: Exam details
Commission conducted the GD Constable Exam 2019 from Feb 11, 2019 to March 11, 2019 in the Computer-Based mode. A total number of 30, 41,284 candidates had appeared in the examination.