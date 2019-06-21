SSC GD Constable Result 2019: The GD Constable results have been announced by the Staff Selection Commission today on Friday 21, 2019 on the official website ssc.nic.in. Those who had appeared for the examination can check the result official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the GD Constable results today on Friday 21, 2019 on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in. The SSC exam was conducted to fill constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles.

The exam took place in a computer-based mode in February-March. With a total of 50,066 vacancies have been announced for the male candidates whereas 58,373 vacancies have been declared for the female candidates.

There are a total 5, 34,052 candidates who were declared as qualified. According to the official data source, a total of 4, 65,632 male candidates were shortlisted for PET/PST round. While a total of 68,420 females were selected in various categories.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: Steps to check scores on ssc.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link saying ‘SSC GD Constable Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter all the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: SSC GD Constable Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take print out of the same

Step 6: Here is the Direct link: https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/Results

Other links:

SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only)

SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area

SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area

SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area

SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for NIA and SSF)

SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area

SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area

SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: Selection process

On the basis of Computer Based Test (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) followed by medical examination, the candidates have been selected.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: Exam details

Commission conducted the GD Constable Exam 2019 from Feb 11, 2019 to March 11, 2019 in the Computer-Based mode. A total number of 30, 41,284 candidates had appeared in the examination.

