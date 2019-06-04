SSC GD Constable Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC will announce the SSC GD Constable result 2019 on its official website soon. Check the result declaration date steps to download the result in this article.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC GD Constable exam Results on June 21, 2019, according to reports in a leading daily. All the candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their respective results on the official website of the Commission – i.e. at ssc.nic.in. The SSC GD Constable Result 2019 will be available on the official website only and candidates have to log into the Staff Selection Commission website to check the same.

The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the SSC GD Constable exam in the computer-based mode for recruiting eligible candidates in the department of police during the month of March. Meanwhile, the Commission has also published a notification regarding the release of the marks of Marks. The notice on the official website reads, ” Uploading of Marks of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2018″.

SSC had released the result of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-I), 2018 on May 25 and now the marks of the candidates have been uploaded on the website of the Commission. Candidates may check their marks on the following link with effect from May 30 to June 29 by using their Registration Number or Roll Number and Registered Password.

How to check the SSC GD Constable result 2019?

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC GD Constable Result 2019 download”

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the same and check if your roll number exists on the pdf

Take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the SSC GD Constable Result 2019: https://ssc.nic.in/

