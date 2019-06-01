SSC GD Constable Result 2019 Date: This article carries information about SSC GD Constable Result 2019, How to download SSC GD Constable result @ ssc.nic.in, Date for Staff Selections Commission GD Constable results, steps to download SSC GD Constable result 2019.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019 Date @ ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to declare the SSC GD Constable result 2019. The SSC will share the SSC GD Constable results 2019 on its official website @ ssc.nic.in once declared. According to the earlier reports, the SSC was scheduled to declare the result on May 31 2019, Friday. However, the commission did not share the results.

Scrapping the speculations, SSC official told the media that SSC GD Constable results 2019 will be declared on June 21 2019.

According to the reports, more than 52 lakh candidates had enrolled for the SSC GD Constable job examination this year, out of which, 30 lakh students had appeared for the SSC exam.

The Staff selections Commission has already released the answer keys for the SSC GD Constable examination 2019 on April 30, 2019, and now students are waiting for the final result. The exam was conducted for recruiting Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

The Staff Selections Commission (SSC) had conducted SSC GD Constable exam 2019 in the computer-based test mode from February 11 to March 11 2019. The SSC will is expected to declare the results on June 21 on ssc.nic.in

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the SSC GD Constable results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) @ ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on result link that reads SS GD Constable Result 2019



Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: Hit the submit button

Step 5: Download, save and take a printout for SSC GD Constable results 2019

