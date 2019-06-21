The Staff Commission has announced the result for SSC GD Constable today. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the result on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Commission has declared the result for GD Constable exam today. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now check their result on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC GD Constable recruitment exam was conducted for the post of NIA, CAPF, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

The SSC exam was conducted in a computer-based mode in February-March. A total number of 50,066 vacancies have been declared for male candidates, while 58373 posts for female candidates.

In case of a tie in the marks secured by the candidates in the Computer Based Examination, the following criteria have been applied to resolve it.

1. Total marks in Computer Based Examination.

2. Marks in Part-A of Computer Based Examination.

3. Marks in Part-B of Computer Based Examination.

4. Date of Birth, with older candidates, placed higher.

5. Alphabetical order of names (starting with the first name)

Candidates who will be selected in the written exams can appear for Physical Standard Test(PST). Shortlisted candidates will have to go through physical eligibility and medical tests also. Physical abilities of the candidates will be examined in the Physical test. The general norm for male candidates is five kilometres in 24 minutes and female candidates will be asked to run 1.6 kilometres in eight-and-a-half minutes.

Steps to check SSC GD Constable result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter required details like registration number, date of birth and security code

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen of the candidate

Step 6: Candidates will have to download the result and take a print out for future reference

The full marks of the computer-based examination were 100. Candidates who will appear the medical examination need to carry the document given below:

Permanent Examination Certificate/Matriculation to prove age, name and educational qualification.

Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC)/Domicile Certificate issued by the competent authority.

Certificate from a serving defence personnel

Candidates who are seeking reservation/age relaxation will have to carry caste certificate

Certificate from District Collector/ District Magistrate

