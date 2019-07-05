SSC GD Constable result 2019: The result has been released, candidates who haven't checked their result are required to go to the official website to download the scorecard

SSC GD Constable result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today declared the SSC GD Constable Exam Result marks on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2019 are required to check their marks on the official website at the earliest, given there will be heavy traffic hassle.

Those who haven’t yet checked their scores can check by clicking here: ssc.nic.in. It should be noted that the complete steps for downloading the SSC GD Constable exam for the Commission have been explained on the official website.

On the website homepage website, candidates will be required to enter their roll number, registration number and date of birth for the results of SSC GD CAPF, NIA, SSF and Assam Rifles exam respectively.

Over 30 lakh students sat for the exam this year, out of which about 5,34,052 candidates were shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in SSC GD CAPF, NIA, SSF and Assam Rifles examinations.

SSC GD Constable result 2019: Steps to download SSC GD Constable marks

Step 1: Visit the official website to download SSC GD Constable Marks

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link that reads ‘Uploading the marks of Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD)’

Step 3: A new page will appear wherein candidates will be required to enter relevant details such as roll number, registration number and date of birth)

Step 4: Now click submit and wait for the result page

Step 5: The result will appear on your screen, download and keep a copy for future reference.

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2019 for recruitment in CAPF, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles was conducted from February 11, 2019, to March 11, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App