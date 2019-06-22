SSC GD Constable Result 2019 declared @ ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC GD Constable Result 2019 on Friday, June 22, 2019. The students who have made it to the merit list can check the important documents required while appearing for the medical test.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019 declared @ ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission on Friday released the results of SSC GD Constable recruitment examination conducted for the posts of constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles. The candidates appeared for the examination can finally check their SSC GD Constable Result 2019 on the official website of the commission, @ ssc.nic.in. Over 4 lakh Male candidates and over 60 thousands Female candidates have been shortlisted by the Commission for the physical efficiency test and physical standard test (PET/PST) test.

The SSC GD Constable Examination 2019 was conducted in February-March for a total of 50,066 vacancies for the male candidates while that of 58,373 posts were announced for female candidates. The candidates who have qualified the computer-based examination should now prep for the medical test. The candidates are required to carry some important documents during the medical list, which are listed below.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: Documents to be carried

Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate to prove age, name and educational qualification Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority Certificate from serving defence personnel in the prescribed format Undertaking by Ex-Servicemen in the prescribed format regarding completion of engagement in Armed Forces Caste Certificate for candidates seeking reservation/ age relaxation Certificate for candidates who wish to avail relaxation in height/ chest measurement as per notification Certificate from District Collector/ District Magistrate in respect of dependent applicants of riot victims Nativity/Identity Certificate by West Pakistani Refugee in the prescribed format

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: RESOLUTION OF TIE CASES

Total marks in Computer Based Examination. Marks in Part-A of Computer Based Examination. Marks in Part-B of Computer Based Examination. Date of Birth, with older candidates, placed higher. Alphabetical order of names (starting with the first name)

