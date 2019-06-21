SSC GD Constable Result 2019. The results of SSC Constable GD has been released by the Staff Selection Exam (SSC) on its official website, i.e. ssc.nic.in.Candidates those who have appeared in the exam needs to sumbit the necessary details in order to check the score card.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019 declared @ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Exam (SSC) has released the results of SSC Constable GD results today, Friday, June 21, 2019. Candidates can check the resuls of SSC Constable GD exam, can check the results on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The candidates are required to submit the required details such as roll number, date of birth, captcha etc.

Earlier the commission was about to announce the result for SSC GD 2019 on May 31, but it was delayed. The exam for SSC Constable GD examination was held from 11 February 2019 to 11 March 2019. However, there is a trouble in opening the official website of SSC due to heavy congestion.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019 : Steps to check Constable GD score card

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, i.e., ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the right-hand corner of the homepage, click on the “Result” icon.

Step 3: Under Results, click on the tab which says “CONSTABLE-GD” tab. You will see 2 rows for SSC GD Constable Result for Male and Female respectively.

Step 4: After that, against each row, 3 columns will appear on the screen: Write Up, Result & Marks (The “Write Up” contains important information including the cutoff marks, “Result” contains the list of qualified candidates and “Marks” obtained by the candidates.)

Step 5: To check your SSC GD Constable Result, click on “Click Here” under “Result” column.

Step 6: The list of qualified candidates will be shown.

Step 7: Now, press “Ctrl+F” and enter your Name and Roll No.

Step 8: If you have qualified the exam, your Name and Roll No. will be highlighted.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App