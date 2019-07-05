SSC GD Constable result 2019. Candidates who have applied for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination can check their marks online by visiting the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC). More than 30 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam this year.

Candidates should enter their roll number, registration number and date of birth for the results of SSC GD CAPF, NIA, SSF and Assam Rifles exam respectively. This year more than 30 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam, out of which about 5,34,052 candidates were shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test in SSC GD CAPF, NIA, SSF and Assam Rifles examinations.

SSC GD Constable result 2019: Steps to download SSC GD Constable marks

Step 1: For downloading the SSC GD Constable Marks, visit the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link,’ Uploading the marks of Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD)…link

Step 3: Submit your personal details by an intermediate. (roll number, registration number and date of birth)

Step 4: Download and keep a copy of SSC GD Constable Marks, as it will be needed in the future.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2019 for recruitment in CAPF, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles was conducted from February 11, 2019, to March 11, 2019.

