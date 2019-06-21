SSC GD Constable result 2019 released @ ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for GD constable examination result 2019. The candidates can check and download their result through the official website of Staff Selection Commission @ ssc.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the SSC GD Constable exam 2019 can now check their SSC GD result 2019, SSC GD constable marks and qualifying status by simply logging in using their registration number. The candidates who have qualified the SSC GD Constable exam 2019 will only be allowed to the appear for the next round of selection, SSC DG Constable Physical Efficiency Test (SSC GD PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The marks of the qualified candidates will be released on the website shortly. The candidates who had appeared for the SSC GD constable examination 2019 can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download their result.

SSC Constable GD Result 2018-2019| Steps to check and download the result

Step 1: Go to the official of Staff Selection Commission@ ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Result tab on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the tab for Constable GD.

Step 4: Click on the result link for your respective category.

Step 5: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and check your result.

A total of 4,65,632 Male Candidates have qualified for the PET/PST round. While 68,420 Females made it to the next round after qualifying the Computer Based Test. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted the SSC GD Constable exam 2018 from 11 February 2019 to 11 March 2019 in the Computer Based Mode to hire candidates for CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD).

A total number of 30, 41,284 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 529273 Candidates Qualified for the PET/PST. The cut off list and other details of the qualified candidates have been shared by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website @ ssc.nic.in.

