Candidates who will clear the SSC GD Constable exam will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to be held at various exam centres. Based on the performance in the physical tests, candidates will be called for a detailed medical test before recruitment.

The GD Constable exam result will be declared by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on 21 June 2019. Candidates need to visit the official website for checking their results. The results can be checked by the candidates once it is uploaded online on the website by providing the required details.

The result for SSC GD 2019 was earlier expected to be declared on May 31, but it was delayed. Now, the commission will finally declare the result on 21 June 2019. In a notice issued on 20th May, clarifying the declaration of date of result, it was informed that the result will now be announced on 21 June 2019. Candidates can visit the official website to check their result, once it is declared.

The exam for SSC Constables (GD) was conducted from 11 February 2019 to 11 March 2019. Around 30,41,284 candidates sit in for the exam. SSC Constable GD test has been conducted to fill up 54,953 vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles. Candidates must keep on checking the official website of the Commission for the latest updates.

Steps to be followed for checking the SSC GD Results:

Step 1. Candidates have to visit the official website of SSC. i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Step 2. After that click on SSC GD Constable Result 2019.

Step 3. The required details will have to be entered and then the details are to be submitted by clicking on the submit button.

Step 4. The admit card of the candidate will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Admit card can be downloaded and the printout can then be taken for future purpose.

