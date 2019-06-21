SSC GD Constable result 2019: The SSC GD Constable Result 2019 has been finally declared by the Staff Selection Commission through its official website today, June 221, 2019. According to reports, the Board had confirmed that the results would be released today post noon, however, the Commission has already uploaded the result sheet on ssc.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the GD Constable Exam 2018 are advised to check their result on the official website of SSC and download the result.

Reports say that the SSC GD Constable Examination was conducted from February 11 on till March 11 2019 at various examination centres across the country for those who had filled in the online SSC GD Constable Application 2019. Candidates must note that the results will be available for download on the official website only. It has been reported that the official website might not be accessible due to heavy traffic as all the candidates that appeared in the exam might be looking for their respective results on the official website of SSC.

How to check SSC GD Constable result 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, search for the relevant result link and click on it

Enter the roll number as per the GD Constable Admit Card and click submit

The SSC GD Constable result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the SSC GD Constable 2019 result or SSC GD Constable result 2019 and take a print out for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the SSC GD Constable result 2019: https://ssc.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App