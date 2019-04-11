SSC GD constable result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to declare the SSC GD Constable result for 58373 posts. The SSC GD Constable result will be published on SSC’s official website @ssc.nic.in. The reports suggest that the SSC GD Constable result will be declared on May 31, 2019. The SSC had conducted the examination to fill 58373 posts in the CAPFs, NIA, SSF GD constable and Riflemen in the Assam Rifles. The SSC’s notification reads that out of the total number of posts 50,066 posts are for the male candidates and 8,307 vacancies for the female candidates.

The SSC had conducted the examination from February 11 to March 11. Around 52,20,335 candidates had applied for the SSC GD Constable exam, out of which 30,41,284 applicants had attempted the examination. The candidates who will qualify the written examination will have to face the Physical Endurance Test (PET) examination. In the PET test, the candidates need to 5 kilometres in 24 minutes. On the side, female candidates have to run 1.6 kilometres in 8 minutes and 30 seconds.

