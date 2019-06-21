Staff Selection Commission has released the result for SSC GD Constable result 2019. Candidates can visit their official website ssc.nic.in for further information. the exact time will for the declaration of the result has not been disclosed yet.

SSC GD constable result 2019: Staff selection Commission has declared the GD constable results for the posts of CAPFs, NIA, and rifleman computer-based test( Assam rifles). Applicants can now check the results at ssc.nic.in. Applicants must note that the marks of the exams are ye to be declared. The cut off for male and female candidates has been released and as for the year 2019, a total of 4,65,632 male candidates have been shortlisted for PET/ PST round. 68420 women have also qualified in various categories.

Staff Selection Committee has released SSC GD Constable result 2019 today on June 21. The results will appear on the official website which is ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results on the official web page. The exact time for the declaration of the result has not been disclosed yet by the commission. Exam for SSC GD constable exam was held from February 11 to March 11.

Steps to check SSC GD Constable results 2019:

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in

The result link will be available on the home page of the site.

Click on the link and enter the registration number and the date of birth’

Your result will be declared on the screen.

Check the result and download the page for further need

Qualified candidates have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test. A total of 58373 posts will be filled through these examinations. The results were expected to be released by 31 May 2019 but were rescheduled to June 21, 2019. A total of 297 examination centres were allocated for the examination. The exam was held in over 125 cities in over 18 days across 29 states of the country.

