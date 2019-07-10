Staff Commission has released the written exam final exam key along with the question paper. The answer key is released on the official website of Staff Selection Commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. the facility will be provided to the students for a month, from July 10 to August 10, 2019.

SSC GD Final Answer Key 2019; The Staff Selection Commission has released the written exam final exam key along with the question paper for the post of Constable (General Duty). The answer key is released on Staff Selection Commission official website ssc.nic.in on July 10, 2019. All those candidates who had appeared in the SSC GD Constable Exam can check the final result on the website.

SSC GD Result was declared on June 20, 2019. More than 5 lakh candidates qualified the exam out of which 4,65,632 are male candidates and 68,420 are female candidates. As per the notice issued by SSC, the Commission has uploaded the Final Keys on the website in order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system.

SSC GD Final Answer Key download link is given below. Candidates can check their answers through the link by providing their USER ID and Password. Candidates can check the answer key for a period of one month i.e. from July 10 to August 10, 2019.

How to Check SSC GD Final Answer Key 2019

Go to SSC official website www.ssc.nic.in

Click on the link ‘Constable, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Riffle’s Examination, 2018 – Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with question papers

A PDF will open where you will find a link given to download the final answer key

Enter your User ID and Password as per the admission certificate

Check SSC General Duty Final Answer key

https://ssc.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2207/59425/login.html

note: SSC had conducted Constable (GD) in CAPF’s, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 for the recruitment of 58373 Female Constable (General Duty) and Male Constable (General Duty).

