SSC GD Result 2019: The result for the written examination of the GD constable is going to be announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on June 21, 2019. The written exam for the same was held from Feb 11, 2019, to March 11, 2019.

SSC GD Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or popularly known as SSC is soon going to release the GD Constable Result 2019. According to an official notification, the results for the General Duty Constable Result will be declared on 21st June. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 58,373 vacancies including NIA, CAPFs, SSF, a rifleman in Assam rifles for both male and female. The written exam for the same was held from Feb 11, 2019, to March 11, 2019, and the result for the same will announce on June 21, 2019. The selection process for the SSC GD Constable includes four basic proses including the Computer Based Exam (CBE), after that comes to the Physical Efficiency Test (PE, then is the last step of Medical examination. After all this the candidates are required to allow the execution of document verification.

Steps to check the SSC GD result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection

Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the tab saying result present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the relevant link of result of GD Constable Exam.

Step 5: Download the list of male and female, the list of candidates who have clearly passed the written examination.

Step 6: Now open the PDF file of the result.

Step 7: Thoroughly check your roll number and name in the list.

Step 8: Take a printout out of the pass certificate.

The examination was organised over 18 days across 31 states in 125 examination cities. A total number of 297 examination centres were assigned for the examination. Previously, there were speculations that the result for the SSC GD written exam will be declared on May 31, 2019, but due to some reasons the date is shifted t9o June 21, 2019.

After the written exam, all the candidates who have clearly passed it will be eligible for further processes of which includes PLT and PETexam as per the schedule. The candidates who clearly pass the Document verification process in the mentioned format. All the candidates are required to go through the medical checkup and document verification.

