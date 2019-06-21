SSC Constable GD Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the SSC Constable GD examination from 11 February 2019 to 11 March 2019, to fill up 54,953 vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles.

SSC Constable GD Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the results for SSC Constable GD today (on Friday, June 21) on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates, who had appeared for the SSC Constable GD exam, can check the results on ssc.nic.in by submitting the required details — roll number, date of birth, captcha etc. Earlier, the commission had declared to announce the result for SSC GD 2019 on May 31, but it was delayed.

The exam for SSC Constables (GD) was conducted from 11 February 2019 to 11 March 2019. The SSC had conducted the SSC Constable GD examination to fill up 54,953 vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles. More than 30 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year and the exam was held across 31 states in 125 examination cities.

SSC GD Result 2019: Here are the steps to check the results

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link that reads “SSC GD Constable Result 2019”.

Step 3. Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and Captcha and then click on the “Submit” button.

Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the computer screen, download it.

Step 5. Take a print-out for a future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Commission for the latest updates.

