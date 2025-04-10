SSC GD Result 2025 Expected Soon: Know How To Download Merit List And What’s Next

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 soon on its official website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted earlier this year. Although the official date and time for the result announcement are yet to be confirmed, candidates who appeared for the examination can expect the SSC GD Result 2025 to be declared soon on the official website – ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Key Highlights

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025, across multiple centres in India. The CBT comprised sections on General Knowledge, English/Hindi Language, Elementary Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. Each section included 20 objective-type questions, with 2 marks awarded for every correct answer and a negative marking of 0.5 for each incorrect response.

Where to Check SSC GD Result 2025

Once the results are released, candidates can follow these steps to download the SSC GD Constable Merit List 2025:

Visit the official SSC website – ssc.gov.in
Click on the 'Results' tab on the homepage
Look for the link – "SSC GD Result 2025: List of Candidates Qualified for PET/PST"
Click on the link to download the PDF merit list
Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number or name
Download and save the result for future reference

What’s Next After SSC GD CBT Result 2025?

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will be eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). These will be followed by a detailed medical examination to assess candidates’ physical and medical fitness for various roles in central security forces. The schedule, venue, and other details for the PET/PST will be published on the official SSC website soon.

SSC GD Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies across multiple forces including:

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD)

Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy GD)

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website ssc.gov.in for real-time updates on result announcements and further stages of the recruitment process.

