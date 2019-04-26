SSC Grade C Stenographer Exam 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a new date for the upcoming Limited Departmental Competitive Exam, which was scheduled to be conducted by the Commission on July 30, 2019. Check details here.

SSC Grade C Stenographer Exam 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification announcing the change in the examination date of the SSC Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Examination that was scheduled to be held on July 30, 2019. The notification has been published by the Board on its official website and candidates can check the same by visiting the SSC official website – ssc.nic.in. The steps to download the SSC Notification has been mentioned below.

According to the notification on the official website of SSC, the candidates of Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, will now be conducted by the Commission on June 29, 2019 between 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM at New Delhi. Candidates are advised to check the date and also note that the SSC Grade C Stenographer exam 2017 admit card will be issued by the Commission in due course on the official website. Candidates are required to keep an eye on the official website for the latest SSC Notification 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download the latest Notification of SSC: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_dept_26042019.pdf

Moreover, candidates can follow the steps given below to download the latest SSC Notification regarding the SSC Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Examination scheduled to be held on July 30, 2019.

How to download the SSC Grade C Stenographer Exam 2017 Notification?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission as mentioned above – ssc.nic.in

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2017” on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, a pdf containing the new date will appear

Check the details in it or take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

For more information regarding the examination, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website on a frequent basis.

