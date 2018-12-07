SSC Recruitment 2018: The upper age limit for Group B posts has been relaxed by Staff Selection Commission. All the candidates can check the notification of the ammendment on the official website of SSC. - ssc.nic.in.

SSC Group B Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made some important changes to the age limit for the recruitment of candidates to the Group B posts at the Central Bureau of Narcotics. According to the latest reports, the notification on the official website says that the upper age limit for applying to the post of Inspector at Central Bureau of Narcotics has been amended and candidates should note that it has been increased.

As per earlier notification, the upper age limit for the post of Inspector was 27 years, but after the changes it has been increased to 30 years. Meanwhile, it a good news for those candidates who were interested but could not fill the application form for the Group B posts. They will now have a golden opportunity due to the age relaxation to apply for the post. However, the examination dates for CGL Tier I exam is yet to be announced by the Commission through its official website. As per trends it can be assumed that the examination will be conducted next year.

How to check the ammened eligibility criteria for SSC Group B Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of Staff Selection Commission as mentioned above

Search for the relevant link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, go through all the details and download the PDF

Take a print out of the same for reference

Meanwhile, SSC will soon be releasing a notification for 10000 jobs through its official website ssc.nic.in and ssconline.nic.in. candidates are advised to kee an eye on the site for more updates regarding the upcoming vacancies.

To go to the official website of the SSC and check the ammendments of eliogibility criteria, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More