Haryana SSC Clerk Recruitment 2019, HSSC Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission, Haryana or HSSC or Haryana SSC has released a notification at hssc.gov.in announcing 4,858 Clerk vacancies. According to the notification, the application process for the recruitment to the Clerical posts has been opened through the HSSC official website on June 24, 2019.

Candidates interested and eligible for the Haryana SSC Clerk Recruitment 2019, HSSC Recruitment 2019 must check the official notification before applying to the posts. Last date for submission of application has been scheduled for July 8, 2019 by 11.59 PM.

Haryana SSC Clerk Recruitment 2019, HSSC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

The online application process starts on: June 24, 2019

Application process closes on: July 8, 2019 (by 11.59 PM)

Online application fee submission last date: July 11, 2019

Haryana SSC Clerk Recruitment 2019, HSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

1. Name of the post: Clerk (Group C)

2. Total number of posts: 4,858

Age Limits (as on last date of application)

Haryana SSC Clerk Recruitment 2019, HSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed Class 12 or Higher Secondary or Intermediate examination with First Division or Graduation or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University.

Age Limit: Candidates must not be less than 17 years or above 42 years of age at the time of applying Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation in upper age limit for as per the Government Norms.

SSC Haryana Clerk Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Visit the official website of Haryana SSC – hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “APPLY Online”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, register yourself and login to the user portal with the credentials

Fill the online application form and submit

Make application fee payment and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference if necessary

