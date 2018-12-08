HSSC Group D Exam 2018 Answer Keys: The HSSC has released the Answer Keys of Group D examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the same by logging into - hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Group D Exam 2018 Answer Keys: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission recently conducted the HSSC Group D Recruitment Examination for which the Answer Keys have been released ion the official website. All the candidates who had appeared for the recruitment examination on November 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th this year can log into the official website and check their respective answer keys and tally them with their answers attempted in the examination.

Moreover, the candidates need to log into http://www.hssc.gov.in/ to download the HSSC Group D Answer Keys.

How to download the HSSC Group D Answer Keys 2018?

Log in to the official website of Haryana SSC as mentioned above

Click on the link that reads, Adv No. 4/2018 as per reports on a leading daily

Now, candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, click on the link that reads, “Download group D Answer Keys”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, click on the link relevant to you

Candidates who had appeared for the examination must also note that they can file objections against every unsatisfactory answer through the official website of HSSC. However, no official announcement has been made by the Commission regarding the filing of objections yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye for obtaining the latest updates regarding jobs and vacancy under the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

Direct links to download the HSSC Answer Keys of Group D Exam 2018 are given below:

To go to the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission directly, click on this link: http://www.hssc.gov.in/

