HSSC Group D Answer Keys 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission had conducted the HSSC Group D 2018 examination successfully on November 10, 11, 17 and 18 for all the candidates who had submitted their applications for the recruitment process. As per latest reports, the HSSC Group D Exam Answer Keys is all set to be published by the Commission on its official website today, i.e. on November 20, 2018. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the Answer Keys can download the same form the official website of HSSC – hssc.gov.in.

Moreover, as per the trends, soon after the release of the Answer Keys, candidates can file their objections against any incorrect answers or doubts. Details regarding the filing of objection would be published on the website of the commission soon. For the convenience of the candidates, the instructions to download the HSSC Group D Answer Keys 2018 have been given below.

How to download the HSSC Group D Recruitment 2018 Answer Keys?

Visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission – hssc.gov.in Search for the link that reads, “HSSC Group D Exam Answer Keys 2018” on the homepage Click on the link Candidates will be directed to a PDF Check the Sheet thoroughly and tally all the answers to the exam booklet Download the same and take a print out for reference

To log into the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission directly and download the HSSC Group D Answer Keys 2018, click on this link: http://hssc.gov.in/

