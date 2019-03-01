SSC Haryana Constable Result 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has declared the final result for Constables on its official website - hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the HSSC Constable recruitment final result by clicking on the direct link given below.

SSC Haryana Constable Result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission, Haryana has released the final result for the Constables on its official website – hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination are advised to check the HSSC Constable recruitment examination result 2018 by following the instructions or clicking on the direct link given below.

The constable Physical Screening Test and Document Verification test was held by the HSSC recruiting authority from February 8 to February 21. Candidates must note that the final result for Male Constable recruitment 2018 has been declared on the basis of the Written Exam, Physical Screening Test, Physical Efficiency Test and documents verifications conducted for the Constable posts. The results will be available on the official website of the Haryana SSC.

How check the SSC Haryana Constable Result 2018?

1. Log into the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, Haryana as mentioned above

2. Candidates will be taken to the homepage

3. Now, click on the “HSSC Constable Result 2018” link on the page

4. Candidates will be directed to a new window

5. Here, a pdf will be displayed on the computer screen

6. Download the list and take a print out of the same for reference in future

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of SSC HaryanaHSSC Constable Final result 2018

