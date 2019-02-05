HSSC PST Admit Card 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the hall tickets for the upcoming male constable recruitment examination on the official website - hssc.gov.in Candidates can click on the direct link to download the admit card given here.

HSSC PST Admit Card 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has published the hall tickets or admit cards for the upcoming recruitment examination of male constables on the official website – hssc.gov.in, according to the news portal of TOI. Candidates who are going to appear in the physical examination and are eagerly waiting for their admit cards can now download the same by clicking on the direct link to download or by following the instructions given below.

The examination is going to be conducted for the candidates who have already qualified in the written examination held for the recruitment of male Constable posts. Moreover, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission is set to conduct the Physical Screening Test for the Male Constables (GD) from February 9 to February 10 and then again from February 12 to February 16, 2019 as per a report released on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Meanwhile, the written examination for the same was conducted by the authority on December 23, 2018 and based on its result the candidates have been shortlisted for the PST.

How to download the Admit Card?

Log on to the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) as mentioned above

Now, click on the link to download the admit card for the Physical Screening Test (PST)

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a different window

Here, enter the registration number and click on the submit button

The admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the admit card for future reference

Direct link to download the Admit Card for HSSC PST Exam 2019: http://www.hssc.gov.in/

