SSC Hindi Translator Exam results 2018-19: Additional list of successful candidates released at ssc.nic.in

SSC Hindi Translator Exam results 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released an additional list of successful candidates who have cleared the Paper I for Hindi teachers and translators. Candidates can check the results on the Commission’s official website: ssc.nic.in. The Commission had conducted the Paper I exam for recruitment of Hindi teachers and translators on January 13, 2019. Those who have successfully cleared the Paper I can now sit for Pater II.

The second list comes after the names of several successful candidates were erroneously omitted from the first list declared on March 22, 2019. It was found that 68 ex-servicemen candidates belonging to UR category were declared unqualified even after scoring more marks than the last selected candidates due to an inadvertent omission.

To correct this anomaly, SSC has declared an additional list of 68 ex-servicemen candidates who have successfully cleared the Paper I. Their marks were uploaded on the Commission’s website: ssc.nic.in. The SSC exam for junior and senior Hindi translators and Hindi Pradhyapak examination was held on March 13, 2019. Details of Paper-II (descriptive paper) of the exam are available at Para-5 of “Write Up” section released on March 22, 2019.

