HSSC Conductor Recruitment 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has finally released the schedule for the interview of Conductor posts for the month of November on its official website – hssc.gov.in. Candidates should note that the interview would be conducted by the Commission for three days according to roll number wise and they will have to appear for the same on the particular date they are being called on.

The candidates in bearing roll number in between 4720000004 and 4720095125 will have to appear for the conductor post interview on November 20, 2018, while those candidates having the roll number between 4720095216 to 472011546 will have to be present for the interview on November 21 and those between 4720211905 and 4720299454 on November 22, 2018.

How to check the HSSC Conductor Interview Schedule 2018?

Log in to the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission – hssc.gov.in

Search for the interview schedule link on the homepage and click on it

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a PDF

Download the same and go through it

The Haryana Staff Selection had earlier released a notification for the recruitment of Conductors and Drivers in the Department of Transport in the state on May 18, 2017. The application process for the same was closed through the official website on June 24, 2017. According to reports, there are as many as 2038 vacant positions for Heavy Vehicle Driver and 905 posts for Conductors. Only those candidates have been shortlisted for the interview, who had cleared the written examination conducted by the Commission. The examination was held on September 10 and 17 last year.

To go to the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission, click on this link: http://hssc.gov.in/

