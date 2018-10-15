SSC JE 2017 exam results: The Staff Selection Commission is going to release the SSC Junior Engineer results on its official website today. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website and download the result as soon as it releases at - ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE 2017 exam results: The Staff Selection Commission is ready to declare the SSC Junior Engineer exam 2017 results today. The results will be published on the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in and candidates can download the same by logging into it and following the instructions given below this article. According to reports, a notification on the official website of SSC read that, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Exam 2017 results will be declared on October 15, 2018.

All the candidates who had appeared for the examination and were eagerly waiting for their results can cheer up as their wait is over. They can download the results from the official website after it gets published on it today. Meanwhile, the SSC JE Exam 2017 was conducted by the Staff Selection Commission for recruiting candidates to the post of Junior Engineers in two different phases. Phase 1 consisted of Paper 1 which was MCQ based and Paper 2 was also MCQ based conducted in Phase 2. While Paper 1 carried 200 marks, paper 2 was for 300 marks.

How to download the Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer Exam 2017 results?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission i.e. ssc.nic.in

Search for the link that indicates SSC JE 2017 results declaration

Click on the link when found

Candidates will be directed to a different window

A Pdf will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and search for your roll number

Take a print out of the result if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/

