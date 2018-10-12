SSC JE result 2017: SSC has released a status report on the results of SSC Junior engineering 2017 and the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI. The final results for SSC Junior Engineer 2017 (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) is scheduled to be released on October 15, 2018, on the SSC’s official website- ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE 2017: Final results to be declared on October 15, 2018 @ ssc.nic.in

SSC JE final result 2017: As per the latest update on the Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released a status report on the results of SSC Junior engineering 2017 and the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI. The final results for SSC Junior Engineer 2017 (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) is scheduled to be released on October 15, 2018, on the SSC’s official website- ssc.nic.in.

Whereas, the final result of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be out on October 31, 2018. As per the final vacancy list shared by SSC earlier last week, a total of 341 Junior Engineer vacancies are to be filled via SSC JE 2017 Recruitment.

Also Read: SSC Recruitment 2018: SSC announces vacancies for 1,136 posts in various departments, apply now @ ssc.nic.in

Here’s how to look at your final result of SSC JE 2017

1. Visit the official website to ssc.nic.in.

2. Click on the link, Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2017 – Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)

3. Click on the option named as a result.

4. A sheet with the list of selected candidates will appear

5. Download results to take a print out for further reference

There are several numbers of positions which have been offered are

Central Water Commission Junior Engineers (Civil) – 9

CPWD (JE), Junior Engineers (Civil) – 145

MES(Army HQ), Junior Engineers (Civil) – 93

Junior Engineers (Electrical & Mechanical) – 76

Ministry of Defence (DGQA-Naval)- Junior Engineers (Electrical) – 2 and Junior Engineers (Mechanical) – 2

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO)– Junior Engineers (Civil) – 9

Junior Engineers (Electrical) – 3 and Junior Engineers (Mechanical) – 2.

Also Read: SSC Recruitment 2018: More than 1000 vacancies against 130 posts at Staff Selection Commission, apply @ ssc.nic.in

The interested candidates who’ve been appeared for the examination must visit the official website on the dates mentioned above to check their result.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More