SSC JE 2018-19 Recruitment: The Staff Selection Board has announced Junior Engineer, 1601 vacancies on the official website. The candidates can now apply online at the official website ssc.nic.in. They can apply on the official website till 25th February 2019. The Board had issued vacancy details on 15th February 2019 on its official website, ssc.nic.in. As per the official notice by SSC, the vacancies are available for Junior Engineer Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts.

A notification had been issued by the Staff Selection Commission on 01 February 2019 regarding the registration process on the official website. They can begin to fill the online application form from 01st February 2019.

According to the official notification, JE 2019 exam date will be announced, in the later year. The details such as posts., exam date, selection procedure etc. will soon be available on the official website.

SSC JE 2019 Exam Important Dates

– Online applications starts : 01-02-2019 to 25-02-2019

– Receipt of applications ends: 25-02-2019 (5.00 P.M.)

– Last date for making online fee payment: 27-02-2019 (5.00 P.M.)

– Last date for generation of offline Challan: 27-02-2019 (5.00 P.M.)

– Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) is 28-02-2019

– Date of computer based examination (Paper-I): 23-09-2019 to 27-09-2019

– Date of Paper-II (Conventional) is 29-12-2019

SSC JE 2019 Exam: Details of vacancy

-Junior Engineer (Civil)

-Junior Engineer (Electrical)

-Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying and Contract)

The educational qualification and experience required:

1. Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical)- Candidtes should posses a 3-years-diploma or equivalent in civil engineering/ electrical engineering from an institution recognized by the central government or state government.

2. Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying & Contract)- 3 years diploma in civil engineering from any recognised institute or university or board or equivalent or passed intermediate examination in building and quantity surveying sub div-II of the Institute of Surveyors (India) is required.

Age limit criteria:

1. Junior Engineer (Central Water Commission/ CPWD)- 32 Years

2. Junior Engineer Civil (Department of Post) and Junior Engineer Quality Surveying and Contract (MES)- 27 Years

3. Junior Engineer (MES/ Farrakka Barrage/ Director General Border Roads Organisation/ Central Water Power Research Station/ Date of Quality 4 Assurance(Naval)/ National Technical Research Organisation) – 30 Years

The selection procedure for SSC JE 2019 Exam

The candidates will be selected through a computer based objective based test and conventional type written examination The former will be of 100 marks while the latter will be of 300 Marks.

The shortlisted candidates will be slected on the basis of score in computer based test. Then they wil be called for the conventional type test.

Application Fee for SSC JE 2019 Exam

General and OBC caregory- Rs 100

Women /SC/ST/PH/Ex-Servicemen- no fee.

The candidate scan pay the application fee through various payment modes via online or offline/SBI challan mode.

