SSC JE 2019: The Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for SSC Junior Engineer Examination 2019 today, September 12, 2019. Candidates must note that today is the last date to apply for the Junior Engineer Examination. Candidates can visit the official website of the SSC and can apply for the same.

The registration process was started on August 13, 2019, and candidates can make the payment till September 14 while through challan they can make the payment till September 16, 2019.

However, the commission has still not displaced the vacancy details for the post. Selection of the candidates will be based on the score obtained in Paper 1 which will contain the objective type question and Paper 2 will be descriptive type.

SSC JE 2019: List of documents required to fill the registration form

Candidates must keep their Aadhaar card, voter ID card, passport, driving license, school/college ID, Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private) handy to fill the initial details.

The Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination should also be available.

Scanned color passport size recent photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB).

Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB).

Disability Certificate Number, if you are a person with a benchmark disability.

Candidates should have matriculation examination details like name of the education Board, roll number, year of passing.

Necessary documents that provide information about your category, nationality, Permanent and Present Address.

To make the payment candidates need to keep ready their debit card/credit card/ net banking details etc.

Candidates who will apply for the post will have to pay Rs 100 as application fees. The exam dates will be released by the Commission soon after the registration process is completed. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of SSC.

