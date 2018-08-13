SSC JE Exam 2017: The marks of SSC JE Paper 2 Examination 2017 has been released on the new official website of Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can check the marks by entering their respective registration numbers on the space provided on the official website.

SSC JE Exam 2017: Staff Selection Commission JE Examination Paper 2 marks have been released on the official website of SSC. The candidates who had appeared for the SSC JE Exam 2017 Paper 2 can check their marks by logging into the website as the marks are now available at ssc.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their registration number and other necessary details to check the marks online.

Those candidates who qualify in the SSC JE Exam Paper 2 will have to appear for the verification of documents. Staff Selection Commission will be selecting the candidates on the basis marks scored in all the examination. Meanwhile, the marks for the SSC JE Exam 2017 Paper 1 was declared by the Staff Selection Commission during the month of April this year and those who cleared the examination were allowed to appear for the SSC JE paper 2 exams 2017.

Check out the steps to view the marks scores in SSC JE Paper 2 Exam 2017:

Log in to the official website of SSC, https://ssc.nic.in On the home page click on the link that reads “Uploading of marks of Paper-II of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract)” Candidates will be directed to anew PDF At the end of the notification, there will be a link which you will have to click Now enter your Roll Number, Registration Number and Password and click on submit SSC JE Exam 2018 result will appear on the screen of your computer Take a print out for future reference if necessary

