SSC JE Exam 2019: the notification regarding the SSC Junior Engineer exam for the post of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Interested and Eligible candidates are advised to apply till September 12 at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification regarding the notice on Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019, on its official website. The posts are Group „B‟ (Non-Gazetted), in Level- 6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the SSC, www.ssc.nic.in. The online registration process commenced from august 13 and will last Til September 12, 2019.

As per the given notification, the SSc paper 1 exam will start from September 23, 2019, to 23 September 2019, The results for the SSC JE Phase 1 exam will be declared in October while the admit card for the same will be released 15 days prior to the exams.

Steps to apply for SSC JE recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC JE recruitment 2019’

Step 3: A pdf with vacancy and salary detail will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

