SSC JE jobs 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released a notification for the SSC jobs 2019 on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the Staff Selection Commission new jobs.

SSC JE jobs 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released a notification for the SSC jobs 2019 on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. The SSC has invited job applications for the SSC JE recruitment 2019 and will be hiring 1627 eligible candidates through JE recruitment process. According to the reports, the SSC JE Recruitment 2019 online process was started in the February first week and will be held till February 27, 2019. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply for the SSC JE jobs 2019. The SSC JE jobs 2019 notification reads that 1,627 vacancies would be for Junior Engineers in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Quantity Surveying and Contract trades.

The SSC notification reads that the submission of online applications: would begin from February 1, 2019, and the last date to apply is February 25, 2019. While the last date for making online fee payment is February 27, 2019, till 5 PM. The online challan would also be available till the same time and date. The Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) would be conducted from September 23 to 27 and the Conventional (paper-2) would is scheduled for December 12, 2019.

Here are the steps to apply for the SSC Junior Engineers jobs 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission—ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: In the latest notifications sections, on the homepage, click on the link that reads SSC JE Recruitment 2019.

Step 3: Enter the candidate details required and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Pay the application fee through the online gateway or download the challan and submit it in a government bank near you.

Step 5: Take a print out of the registration details for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More