SSC JE jobs 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced new vacancies on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. The SSC recruitment 2019 application process has been started and the last to apply is February 27, 2019. The SSC will be recruiting Junior Engineers in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Quantity Surveying and Contract trades.

SSC JE jobs 2019: The Staff Selection Commission on Friday released a notification stating the job vacancy details for the ongoing SSC JE recruitment. The SSC has shared the notification on its official website— ssc.nic.in. The SSC JE Recruitment 2019 notification reads that the SSC will be hiring 1,627 eligible candidates through JE recruitment process. According to the reports, the SSC JE Recruitment 2019 online process was started in the February first week and will be held till February 27, 2019. Through this online application process, the SSC will also be recruiting Junior Engineers in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Quantity Surveying and Contract trades.

The notification suggests that the SSC will be hiring candidates for the SSC JE Recruitment Group B (Non-Gazetted), in Level- 6 and the selected candidates will get a salary package starting from Rs. 35400 to Rs 112400 with the effect of the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations.

Here are the important dates for the SSC JE 2019:

The Submission of online applications: 01-02-2019 to 25-02-2019 Last date for receipt of applications: 25-02-2019 (5.00 P.M.) Last date for making online fee payment: 27-02-2019 (5.00 P.M.) Last date for generation of offline Challan: 27-02-2019 (5.00 P.M.) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 28-02-2019 Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): 23-09-2019 to 27-09-2019 Date of Paper-II (Conventional): 29-12-2019

