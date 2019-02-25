SSC JE recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has begun the application process for 1,627 vacant posts at the level of the junior engineer (JE) on the official website ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the same is February 25, 2019, Monday. The interested candidates are requested to apply on the official website. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 23 to 27, 2019.
Eligibility Criteria
According to the official notification, the selected candidates to receive a monthly remuneration up to Rs 1.12 lakh. The candidates will be recruited in the civil, electrical, mechanical, quantity surveying engineering department.
SSC JE recruitment 2019: Steps to apply for the post
Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘online application process’
Step 3: Enter the required details for filling the application form
Step 4: After completing the application process, click on submit
Step 5: Take out a print out for future reference
The SSC as expected to follow the normalisation marking. According to the official notification of SSC, the commission will normalise the scores of candidates for the examinations. These examinations are those which were conducted in the multi-shifts. This has been considered in order to take any variation into account in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts.
SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Last date for making online fee payment- February 27, 2019 (5:00 pm)
Last date for generation of offline challan- February 27, 2019 (5:00 pm)
Last date of payment through challan during working hours of bank- February 28, 2019
Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper I)- September 23 to September 27, 2019
Date of Paper II (Conventional)- December 29, 2019
Leave a Reply