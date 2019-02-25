SSC JE recruitment 2019: The application process of the Staff Selection Commission for 1,627 vacant posts ends today, February 25 for the post of the junior engineer (JE) on the official website ssc.nic.in. The eligible and interested candidates are requested to apply for the post on the official website. The recruitment examination is all set to be conducted from September 23 to 27, 2019.

SSC JE recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has begun the application process for 1,627 vacant posts at the level of the junior engineer (JE) on the official website ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the same is February 25, 2019, Monday. The interested candidates are requested to apply on the official website. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 23 to 27, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria

According to the official notification, the selected candidates to receive a monthly remuneration up to Rs 1.12 lakh. The candidates will be recruited in the civil, electrical, mechanical, quantity surveying engineering department.

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Steps to apply for the post

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘online application process’

Step 3: Enter the required details for filling the application form

Step 4: After completing the application process, click on submit

Step 5: Take out a print out for future reference

The SSC as expected to follow the normalisation marking. According to the official notification of SSC, the commission will normalise the scores of candidates for the examinations. These examinations are those which were conducted in the multi-shifts. This has been considered in order to take any variation into account in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts.

SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date for making online fee payment- February 27, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Last date for generation of offline challan- February 27, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Last date of payment through challan during working hours of bank- February 28, 2019

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper I)- September 23 to September 27, 2019

Date of Paper II (Conventional)- December 29, 2019



