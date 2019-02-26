SSC JE recruitment 2019: The application procedure under the Staff Selection Commission has come to its end and the last date to apply is February 25, 2019. No candidates will be able to submit the application forms after the last date. After selection, the aspirants will earn a monthly remuneration up to Rs 1.12 lakh.

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Tomorrow will be the last date to apply for 1,627 vacant posts at the level of junior engineer (JE) under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). After February 25, 2019, no application forms will be accepted. The students who want to sit for the recruitment examination are advised to apply for it on the official website ssc.nic.in before the last date.

Candidates who wish to get selected should note that they have to crack the recruitment examination and only after that, they will be eligible for the selection process. The examination is scheduled to conduct from September 23 to 27, 2019. The candidates who get selected finally will get a monthly remuneration up to Rs 1.12 lakh, an official notification said. The aspirants will get a place in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Quantity Surveying engineering domains.

To save you from the chaos, we have listed the steps to apply for the examination!

Step 1: Go on the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2. Find and click the option of online application process

Step 3: Provide the required credentials.

Step 4: After completing the application procedure, click on submit.

Step 5: Get a print out of it for further use.

A normalised marking will be opted to check the papers of this examination. The students who actually want to crack the examination should start prepping up from now.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More