SSC JE Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification announcing the number of vacancies against the Junior Engineer posts on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to check all the details related to the recruitment exam.

SSC JE Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have released a notification for the tentative vacancy details of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 on its official website – ssc.nic.in. All those who are interested to appear in the recruitment examination are advised to check the details regarding the exam through the official website of SSC. Click on this image to see the vacancy details of SSC JE Recruitment 2019.

Direct link to go to the official website of SSC: https://ssc.nic.in/

How to check the vacancy details of SSC JE Recruitment 2019 on the official website of Staff Selection Commission?

1. Log on to the official website mentioned above

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Tentative vacancy of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (62.20 KB)”

3. Candidates will be redirected to a pdf page

4. Download the page and check the number of vacancies in all the departments of SSC

5. Take a print out of it for future reference if necessary

Here is the direct link to download the PDF containing the SSC JE Recruitment 2019 vacancy details: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/tentative_vacncy_je_15022019.pdf

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More