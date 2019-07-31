SSC JE, SSC JHT 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineer, Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) and Hindi pradhyapak on August 1.

As per the short notification released by the commission, the SSC Junior Engineer and Junior Hindi Translator recruitment examination detailed notification will be released on August 1. A total of 48 vacancies, including PwD quota have been notified by the SSC.

Interested and Eligible candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for regular updates. The recruitment notification will contain important details such as details of the application process, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fees, etc

All those who are preparing for SSC Junior Engineer and SSC Junior Hindi Translator Exam 2019 this year are advised to check the details regarding educational qualification, selection criteria, age limit, and others for SSC JE 2019 and SSC JHT 2019.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Paradhyapak vacancy..’ link

Step 3: A pdf will appear on the screen containing the vacancy and salary details of SSC JE, SSC JHT

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Exam Pattern

The SSC JE Examination 2019 will be held in two phases – Paper-1 (Computer-based exam) and Paper-2 (Descriptive type).

Eligibility Criteria

For the post of Junior Engineer, the candidates are required to possess a degree or diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized university or institution and age limit is 32 years

