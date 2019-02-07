SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2018-19: The application process for the post of Junior Engineer is now open through the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the important dates for the same here.

SSC JE Recruitment 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission had released a notification on its official website regarding the recruitment of candidates to the post of Junior Engineer under various departments. The notification was published on February 1, 2019, and says that the application process for the post of JE is now open through ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the recruitment notification by logging into the website of SSC or by clicking on the direct link given below.

Also, according to the notification, the last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for February 25, 2019 till 5.00 P.M while the last date for making online fee payment is February 27, 2019, till 5.00 P.M. Candidates can check all the necessary information regarding the recruitment process and how to apply here.

Direct link to log into the official website of SSC: https://ssc.nic.in/

Important dates of the SSC JE Recruitment 2018-19:

Commencement of online application process – February 1, 2019

Last date for online application submission – February 25, 2019

Last date to submit application fee online – February 27, 2019

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): February 28, 2019

Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): September 23 to 27, 2019

Date of Paper-II (Conventional): December 29, 2019

How to apply for the SSC JE Recruitment 2018-19 online?

Log on to the official website as mentioned above

Search for the Apply online link on the homepage

Click on the same

Before filling the application form, register yourself

With the credentials, login to the user portal

Now fill in all the details and upload the scanned copies of the relevant supporting documents

Make application fee payment online and keep a copy of the receipt

Submit the application form and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download the SSC JE Recruitment Notification 2019: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_eng_jemec_01022019.pdf

