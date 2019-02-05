SSC JE Recruitment 2019: The application process for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) is now open on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the important dates of the recruitment process given below and start applying online before the last date for submission of applications through the official website mentioned below.

SSC JE Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of fresh candidates to the posts of Junior Engineer through its official website – ssc.nic.in. According to the notification, the online application process has been opened on February 1, 2019 on the official website of SSC and those who are interested to apply for the same are advised to go through the notification before applying online. Interested candidates can log on to the official website mentioned above and check all the details regarding the recruitment process.

Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the application forms has been scheduled for February 25, 2019. Moreover, the candidates need to pay a certain amount of fee along with their application form through Bank Challan till February 22, 2019. The Staff Selection Commission will conduct a Computer Based examination for recruiting the best candidates for the Junior Engineer post. There will be two exam papers, i.e. Paper I and Paper II. As per the notification on the website, the Paper I CBT examination has been scheduled to be held from September 23, 2019, till September 27, 2019 while the Paper II will be conventional and has been scheduled for December 29, 2019.

Direct link to download the SSC JE Recruitment 2019 Notification: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_eng_jemec_01022019.pdf

Important Dates for SSC JE Recruitment 2019:

Online application process starts on – February 1

Last date for submission of online application – February 25

Last date for making online fee payment: February 27 (5.00 P.M.)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: February 27 (5.00 P.M.)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): February 28

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): September 23

Date of Paper-II (Conventional): December 29

