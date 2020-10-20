SSC JE (Junior Engineer) Vacancies 2019-2020: Staff Selection Commission has announced 887 Vacancies for SSC Junior Engineer @ssc.nic.in. The selection process of SSC JE 2020 recruitment consists of Paper-1 & Paper-2. Here are more details.

SSC JE (Junior Engineer) Vacancies 2019-2020: Staff Selection Commission has announced 887 Vacancies for SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Surveying & Contract) Recruitment @ssc.nic.in. The selection process of SSC JE 2020 recruitment consists of Paper-1 & Paper-2. SSC Paper 1 will be conducted from 27th to 30th October 2020 online.

SSC JE 2020 is for those candidates aspiring to get jobs in Government Organization. SSC will conduct this exam for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-‘B’ posts in the departments of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying as well as Contract Posts.

A total of 887 vacancies for SSC JE 2019 Recruitment in various Ministries/ Government Departments are available. Follow the important details below for application forms, dates and more details:

Important Dates for SSC JE 2019-20 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 13th August 2019 to 12th September 2019 Last date for receipt of application 12th September 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 14th September 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 14th September 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 16th September 2019 Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) 27th to 30th October 2020 Date of Paper-II (Conventional) 31st January 2021

All these posts are classified under Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted category of the Central Government.