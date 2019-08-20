SSC JHT 2019 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC will release the SSC JHT 2019 Notification on its official website - ssc.nic.in today. Interested candidates can check the steps to download the SSC Notification in this article.

SSC JHT 2019 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC is all set to release the SSC JHT 2019 Notification or SSC JHT Notification 2019 or SSC Junuior Hindi Translator recruitment 2019 notice on its official website – ssc.nic.in today, August 20, 2019. All the candidates interested to apply for the recruitment to the post are advised to keep an eye on the SSC official website as the SSC JHT Notification will be published on the website anytime soon.

How to download the SSC JHT 2019 Notification or SSC JHT Notification 2019 once released by the SSC?

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the latest SSC notification link displayed on the page

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed

Now, go through the same and check the JHT recruitment 2019 details such as Eligibility criteria, examination pattern, syllabus, and others

Download and take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the SSC JHT Notification 2019

Candidates must note that the application process for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 will be opened soon after the notification is released by the Commission. Candidates need to visit the official site of SSC to view all the necessary details before applying.

Candidates have to fulfill the eligibility criteria for applying to the posts. They should have a Master’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University. However, for the post of Hindi Pradhyapak, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in Hindi with English. Applicant’s age must not exceed 30 years as on the last date for submission of the application form.

