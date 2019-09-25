SSC JHT 2019: September 26 is the last date to apply for SSC JHT 2019, interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Staff Selection Commission, SSC that is ssc.nic.in. Check how to apply and find the direct link for the official website and official notification here.

SSC JHT 2019: Tomorrow is the last day to apply for SSC JHT 2019. According to the official notification released by Staff Selection Commission, SSC last date to apply for SSC JHT 2019 is September 26, 2019, by 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancy before the online application process ends. The online application is notified for the examination for the vacancy of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak. The online application process was started on August 27, 2019.

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill in Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Posts. Candidates can visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, SSC that is ssc.nic.in to apply for the various posts.

Direct link for the official website of Staff Selection Commission, SSC

Candidates can refer to the official notification for all the details.

SSC JHT 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, SSC that is ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: A tab will appear on the homepage saying, Register now, click on the tab.

Step 3: Now candidates need to fill all the required details and verification process through registered mobile number or email id will be done.

Step 4: After the verification is successful candidates can click on the submit buttons, the registration process is completed.

Step 5: Now, to apply for SSC JHT 2019, firstly candidates need to log in at ssc.nic.in.

Step 6: Click on the link SSC JHT 2019

Step 7: The application form will appear on the screen

Step 8: Candidates will be asked for the preferable exam center and it should be filled according to the convenience of the candidate as exam center will be near or in that region.

Step 9: Now candidate should fill all the required details

Step 10: After filling details candidate should upload all the required documents

Step 11: Candidates should proofread all the details and documents to avoid any problem in future

Step 12: Now candidate should make the fee payment through SBI Challan/ SBI Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards and submit the form

